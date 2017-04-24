Woman raped after stopping to check t...

Woman raped after stopping to check tire in Desire Area, New Orleans police say

15 hrs ago

New Orleans police are investigating the reported rape of a 37-year-old woman who said she was dragged behind a "storage box" near Desire Area train tracks after stopping to check her vehicle tire, the department said. New Orleans police are investigating the reported rape of a 37-year-old woman who said she was dragged behind a "storage box" near Desire Area train tracks after stopping to check her vehicle tire, the department said.

