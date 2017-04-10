Woman holding baby shot; man stabbed ...

Woman holding baby shot; man stabbed to death: New Orleans area crime news

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A woman shot while holding a baby at a Good Friday family party in New Orleans and a tugboat captain stabbed to death during a fight outside a Metairie bar were among the victims of violence across metropolitan New Orleans in the week that ended Easter Sunday . In total, six people were killed and at least nine were wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... 3 min Oh No You Di-nt 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Fitus T Bluster 20,960
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Sat XTREME BIAS 3
New Orleans Christians Sat Saint Jesse 1
New to Louisiana Apr 12 Ljcwis63 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC