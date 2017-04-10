Woman holding baby shot; man stabbed to death: New Orleans area crime news
A woman shot while holding a baby at a Good Friday family party in New Orleans and a tugboat captain stabbed to death during a fight outside a Metairie bar were among the victims of violence across metropolitan New Orleans in the week that ended Easter Sunday . In total, six people were killed and at least nine were wounded.
