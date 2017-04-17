Woman attacks police, EMS tech, hospi...

Woman attacks police, EMS tech, hospital nurse after grocery store arrest, NOPD says

7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Authorities said Maquelle Brown, 37, attacked New Orleans police, EMS and hospital personnel after her arrest Sunday on suspicion of pulling a knife on another customer at the 7th Ward Save-A-Lot store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. A New Orleans East woman accused of threatening a grocery store customer with a knife after a checkout line dispute on Easter Sunday was booked with additional allegations that she tried biting police, an EMS technician and a hospital nurse after being taken into custody. New Orleans police said Maquelle Brown, 37, compounded her legal troubles with a violent reaction to her arrest at the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. in the 7th Ward.

New Orleans, LA

