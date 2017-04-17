Woman attacks police, EMS tech, hospital nurse after grocery store arrest, NOPD says
Authorities said Maquelle Brown, 37, attacked New Orleans police, EMS and hospital personnel after her arrest Sunday on suspicion of pulling a knife on another customer at the 7th Ward Save-A-Lot store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. A New Orleans East woman accused of threatening a grocery store customer with a knife after a checkout line dispute on Easter Sunday was booked with additional allegations that she tried biting police, an EMS technician and a hospital nurse after being taken into custody. New Orleans police said Maquelle Brown, 37, compounded her legal troubles with a violent reaction to her arrest at the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. in the 7th Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|6 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Sat
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 15
|Saint Jesse
|1
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC