Woman attacks police, EMS tech, hospital nurse after grocery store arrest, NOPD says

Authorities said Maquelle Brown, 37, attacked New Orleans police, EMS and hospital personnel after her arrest Sunday on suspicion of pulling a knife on another customer at the 7th Ward Save-A-Lot store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. A New Orleans East woman accused of threatening a grocery store customer with a knife after a checkout line dispute on Easter Sunday was booked with additional allegations that she tried biting police, an EMS technician and a hospital nurse after being taken into custody. New Orleans police said Maquelle Brown, 37, compounded her legal troubles with a violent reaction to her arrest at the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 1841 Almonaster Ave. in the 7th Ward.

