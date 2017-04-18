Why do drug deaths eclipse murders in New Orleans? Xavier panel to...
Drug overdose-related deaths eclipsed murders for the first time in New Orleans last year, prompting the coroner's office to remind the city of its "accelerating public health crisis." Coroner Jeffrey Rouse recorded 211 drug-related deaths in 2016, when there were 175 murders.
