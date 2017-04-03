Watch VICE News segment on New Orleans Confederate monuments
VICE News Tonight is set to air a segment on the New Orleans City Council's decision to remove three Confederate monuments and a monument commemorating an 1884 attack by white supremacists on an integrated police force. The segment, set to air Wednesday evening on HBO, includes interviews with clergy, parishioners, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, supporters and opponents of the monuments' removal.
