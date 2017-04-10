Victim shoots at armed robber during Little Woods home invasion: NOPD
A home invasion in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Saturday erupted in gunfire as the victim attempted to shoot the suspect as he was fleeing the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A 23-year-old man was walking to his front door in the 7800 block of Sand Street when a man approached from behind and took the victim's weapon, police said.
