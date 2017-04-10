Two armed robberies reported minutes apart Uptown, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police said two Uptown armed robberies were reported 13 minutes apart Friday night , in the 2500 block of Valmont Street and the 5100 block of Clara Street, roughly 100 yards from each other. Two armed robberies were reported within 13 minutes and less than a block apart Friday night near the Uptown intersection of Clara and Valmont streets, New Orleans police said.
