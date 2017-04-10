Tour the Pythian Temple, once the center of African American commercial life in New Orleans
The Pythian Temple, standing at the corner of Loyola Avenue and Gravier Street, was the center of African American commercial life in the early 20th century. Now in the 21st century, it's getting a new life, reopening in May as a multi-use building with 19 food vendors, 69 apartments, a community clinic and physical therapy clinic, a rooftop deck and the first bike wash in New Orleans.
