Tornado watch issued for New Orleans, Baton Rouge areas and South Mississippi

A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2017 for the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, and parts of southern Mississippi. A tornado watch is in effect for the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, as well as other parts of Southeast Louisiana and parts of Southern Mississippi, until 3 p.m. Saturday , the National Weather Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.