TNT pilot 'Deadlier Than the Male' to shoot in New Orleans
A film crew works on the TNT dramedy series 'Claws' in Gretna, just outside New Orleans. TNT will return to town to shoot the pilot for a potential series under the working title 'Deadlier Than the Male,' it has been announced.
