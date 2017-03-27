Thunderstorms, flash flooding headed ...

Thunderstorms, flash flooding headed to New Orleans area, according to National Weather Service

Severe weather, including thunderstorms and a flash flood risk, is expected to start Sunday afternoon in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are possible, along with heavy rain producing between three to six inches.

