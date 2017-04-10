These 2 New Orleans drainage canals contain toxic soil; now it must be removed

Aerial view of the 17th Street Canal permanent canal closure and pump station, with areas marked where dredging is occurring. As construction of the new drainage pump station and storm surge barrier at the Lake Pontchartrain end of the 17th Street Canal nears completion, workers are removing 90,000 tons of sediment from the waterway -- including a small amount contaminated with the remains of creosote-treated pilings and an equally small amount contaminated with toxic chemicals.

