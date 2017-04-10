Suspect in JPSO deputy killing seeks insanity plea, attorney cites lead poisoning

Attorneys for Jerman Neveaux Jr. have filed a motion asking the court to allow him to plead not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting death of Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Detective David Michel Jr. Neveaux, 20, had pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of resisting arrest by force or violence. But Neveaux's attorney, Martin Regan, said his client was exposed to lead for an extended period of time when he was a child.

