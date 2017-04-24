Shelter from the Storm IV raises fund...

Shelter from the Storm IV raises funds for Animal Rescue of New Orleans

For Phats, Lizzie, Sassy, Lukang and Subzero, Un Refuge de l'Orage IV was a chance to get some extra hugs and petting time, as well as be adopted. These five dogs are among the animals that Animal Rescue of New Orleans have at its no-kill shelter for companion animals, ready to be adopted.

