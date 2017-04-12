Severe weather closes, delays New Orleans area schools Monday
Severe thunderstorms impacting the New Orleans area Monday morning have led to the following school closures and delayed openings: Einstein Charter Schools in New Orleans East will delay opening until 10 a.m. This includes Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest , Einstein Charter School Village de l'Est , Einstein Charter Middle and Einstein Charter High .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephanie hayden ford
|8 hr
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC