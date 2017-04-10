Setting the stage for a successful Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival
A party in an apartment with literary pedigree and a whole lot of shouting bookended the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. The kick-off VIP party on March 22 was held in the apartment of Gray Coleman and Brian Theis, which they adorned as an homage to Tennessee Williams, who wrote "A Streetcar named Desire" while living there.
