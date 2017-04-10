Sentence for failed armed robber leaves New Orleans judge, victim in tears
Antoine Green, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a holdup attempt at his former employer Barcadia on July 13, 2015. A New Orleans judge and the victim of a failed armed robbery left a courtroom in tears Monday after the judge imposed a five-year prison term on a repentant gunman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC