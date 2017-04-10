Sentence for failed armed robber leaves New Orleans judge, victim in tears

Antoine Green, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a holdup attempt at his former employer Barcadia on July 13, 2015. A New Orleans judge and the victim of a failed armed robbery left a courtroom in tears Monday after the judge imposed a five-year prison term on a repentant gunman.

