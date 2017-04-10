Sentence for failed armed robber leav...

Sentence for failed armed robber leaves New Orleans judge, victim in tears

10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Antoine Green, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a holdup attempt at his former employer Barcadia on July 13, 2015. A New Orleans judge and the victim of a failed armed robbery left a courtroom in tears Monday after the judge imposed a five-year prison term on a repentant gunman.

