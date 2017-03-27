Second arrest made in August homicide on Longfellow Street
New Orleans police on Saturday booked Malik Clark, 18, with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Don Miner on Aug. 18, 2016. The second of two men suspected in the slaying of a man last August in New Orleans East has been arrested, police announced Saturday .
