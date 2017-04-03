School segregation persists in the new New Orleans, study says
In this 2015 photo, the board chair of Homer Plessy Community School walks his family to school. Plessy is part of a national coalition promoting diverse charter schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC