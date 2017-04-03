'Road diet' for Government Street in Baton Rouge aims to look like prominent New Orleans street
Baton Rouge leaders have spent years revitalizing downtown and have since turned their eyes on infrastructure projects that will radiate from the urban core to the south and east. With the summer construction season approaching, the government is laying out plans for millions of dollars of road work to implement the Government Street "road diet" and fix up streets in the Nicholson Drive corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC