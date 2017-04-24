Reuben Foster Still a "Dream Fit" for...

Reuben Foster Still a "Dream Fit" for New Orleans?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canal Street Chronicles

Reuben Foster has definitely made the lead-up to the 2017 NFL Draft interesting. A shoulder injury, a dismissal from the NFL combine , and then this: #Bama LB Reuben Foster tells me he had a diluted urine sample during his Combine Drug test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canal Street Chronicles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jazz festival 25 min Peggy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Trumps4Ever 20,974
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Tue Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Tue RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
Brandy Jones Apr 21 Poo-Bear 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC