Rapist attacks woman, NOPD releases composite
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who raped a woman near Chartres and Esplanade on Sunday. "The NOPD's Special Victims Section have developed a composite sketch of a perpetrator wanted for an aggravated rape," according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Blacks dont like ...
|20,964
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|22 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Sat
|XTREME BIAS
|3
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 15
|Saint Jesse
|1
|New to Louisiana
|Apr 12
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC