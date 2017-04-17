Rapist attacks woman, NOPD releases c...

Rapist attacks woman, NOPD releases composite

12 hrs ago

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who raped a woman near Chartres and Esplanade on Sunday. "The NOPD's Special Victims Section have developed a composite sketch of a perpetrator wanted for an aggravated rape," according to a news release.

New Orleans, LA

