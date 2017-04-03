Radiohead returns to New Orleans ready to play

When Radiohead first announced in January a new string of tour dates surrounding the British band's Coachella headlining gig, fandom hit fever pitch status in New Orleans: The band would return -- finally -- after 14 years. The last time Radiohead was here was for their 2003 "Hail to the Thief" tour, which brought the group to the UNO Lakefront Arena.

