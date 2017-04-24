Prom 2017: See our 10 favorite looks from Sci High School in New Orleans
New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School students sailed in style at their prom Saturday night on the Steamboat Natchez. Loyola Student News Service, in conjunction with NOLA.com , picked some of their favorite looks from the fabulous night.
