Probation nearly revoked for New Orleans man convicted in child porn case
Bradley Robbert, 43, received a seven-year suspended sentence, seven years of active probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years following his guilty plea last November to charges of cocaine possession and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. An Irish Channel man, who avoided prison time last year after pleading guilty in a case involving cocaine and child pornography, nearly had his probation revoked last week for an undisclosed alleged violation, court records show.
