Premiere: watch 'Kaleidoscopes and Beach Scenes' from New Orleans electronic R&B duo 13 Dreams
Lafayette musician Jesse Zenon and New Orleans singer Justin Batiste first bonded over disco and electronic music, particularly Chic, Nile Rodgers and Daft Punk. The duo - new electronic R&B outfit 13 Dreams - wound up as a "melding of our two huge musical inspirations," Zenon says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC