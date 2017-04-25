Popular New Orleans restaurant Dat Do...

Popular New Orleans restaurant Dat Dog to open 3 Baton Rouge locations

Dat Dog, a well-known New Orleans chain that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages, will open three locations in Baton Rouge in late 2017/early 2018, the company announced Friday. In January, Bill DiPaola, president and chief operating officer of Dat Dog Enterprises, said he would like to see "about 40 to 50" restaurants open up in the next five years in an area stretching across the South from Texas to Florida.

