Phone, borrowed car link Kenner man to fatal New Orleans East robbery, jury told

Tavis Leonard, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm as he stands trial this week in a March 2014 New Orleans East home invasion case. Tavis Leonard's participation in a deadly drug-related home robbery was confirmed by his own cellphone records and the mode of transportation he used to commit the crime, a New Orleans jury was told Wednesday .

