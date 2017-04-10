Orleans public defenders on '60 Minutes': Innocent imprisoned because we're overworked

Current and former attorneys with the New Orleans Public Defender's Office were interviewed by Anderson Cooper about deficient funding for the office for an episode of 60 Minutes that broadcast on CBS Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pictured in the top row, from left, are OPD Supervising Attorney Will Snowden, Staff Attorney Barksdale Hortenstine, Jr., former OPD attorney Lindsay Samuel, Current OPD Chief of Trials Danny Engelberg; on bottom row from left, Supervising Attorney Kenneth Hardin, former OPD Chief of Trials Kendall Green, Staff Attorney Tina Peng, Staff Attorney Brandi McNeil and former OPD attorney Sarah Chervinsky.

