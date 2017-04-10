Orleans public defenders on '60 Minut...

Orleans public defenders on '60 Minutes': Innocent imprisoned because we're overworked

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Current and former attorneys with the New Orleans Public Defender's Office were interviewed by Anderson Cooper about deficient funding for the office for an episode of 60 Minutes that broadcast on CBS Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pictured in the top row, from left, are OPD Supervising Attorney Will Snowden, Staff Attorney Barksdale Hortenstine, Jr., former OPD attorney Lindsay Samuel, Current OPD Chief of Trials Danny Engelberg; on bottom row from left, Supervising Attorney Kenneth Hardin, former OPD Chief of Trials Kendall Green, Staff Attorney Tina Peng, Staff Attorney Brandi McNeil and former OPD attorney Sarah Chervinsky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... 3 min Oh No You Di-nt 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Fitus T Bluster 20,960
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Sat XTREME BIAS 3
New Orleans Christians Sat Saint Jesse 1
New to Louisiana Apr 12 Ljcwis63 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC