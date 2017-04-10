Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recru...

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recruit charged with harboring fugitive

13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recruit Aerion Comeaux has been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive, according to a statement by the Sheriff's Office. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recruit Aerion Comeaux has been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive, according to a Saturday statement by the Sheriff's Office.

