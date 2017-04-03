Orleans jury begins deliberations in Melba's murder trial

Janero McBride, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the Melba's restaurant parking lot in which 24-year-old Toby Roche was fatally wounded on May 13, 2015. A New Orleans jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of Janero McBride, accused of initiating a 2015 gun battle in the parking lot of Melba's restaurant that left 24-year-old Toby Roche dead.

