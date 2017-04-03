Orleans grand jury indicts man in fatal Lower 9th Ward shooting

Lloyd Henry, 54, was indicted Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Don Williams during a Lower 9th Ward dispute on Nov. 17, 2016. A New Orleans grand jury on Thursday returned a murder indictment against a Lower 9th Ward man whom police said fatally shot a friend during an argument last Nov. 17. Lloyd "Russell" Henry, 54, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 61-year-old Don Williams inside a house in the 1300 block of Deslonde Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.