Nude, confused woman found under overpass prompts rape investigation, police say
The discovery of a naked, confused woman walking around near the overpass at the edge of the Lower Garden and Central Business districts this weekend has prompted a rape investigation, New Orleans police said. Shortly 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, a passer-by spotted the 27-year-old victim walking naked near Calliope and Camp streets, according to police reports.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
