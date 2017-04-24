Nude, confused woman found under over...

Nude, confused woman found under overpass prompts rape investigation, police say

Read more: Uptown Messenger

The discovery of a naked, confused woman walking around near the overpass at the edge of the Lower Garden and Central Business districts this weekend has prompted a rape investigation, New Orleans police said. Shortly 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, a passer-by spotted the 27-year-old victim walking naked near Calliope and Camp streets, according to police reports.

