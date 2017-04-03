NOPD: Uber driver attempted armed rob...

NOPD: Uber driver attempted armed robbery may be linked to shooting in Algiers

New Orleans police are investigating whether a man who says he was shot in Algiers is a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of an apparent Uber driver. The ridesharing company, Uber, could not confirm if it was, in fact, one of its drivers who shot a would-be carjacker around 1 a.m. Monday.

