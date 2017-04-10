NOPD arrests suspect in attempted car...

NOPD arrests suspect in attempted carjacking, armed robbery in Mid-City

7 hrs ago

New Orleans police have arrested 28-year-old Danny Doxon in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery in Mid-City on April 3. New Orleans police have arrested 28-year-old Danny Doxon in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery in Mid-City on April 3. A driver for a ride-sharing service told police that two armed men attempted to take his vehicle in the 3200 block of Bienville Street. The driver responded by firing his weapon at both subjects, striking one of them.

