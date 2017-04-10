NOPD arrests suspect bitten by cashier during dollar store robbery, police say
John Kentrell Brown, right, was arrested April 17, 2017, after police say he stole cash the previous day out the register at the Family Dollar on South Carrollton Avenue and was then bitten on the arm by the cashier. Travon Johnson, left, was also recently arrested in connection to an unrelated armed robbery during which the victim's SUV was stolen on April 13, 2017, on Spruce Street.
