NOFD rescues naked man from 14-story power transmission tower
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14-story power transmission tower in New Orleans East. The man climbed up the tower in a gated field between the 4500 block of Downman and Jourdan roads around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
