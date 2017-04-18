New Orleans Wiccan priest convicted on child porn charges seeks new trial

Kenneth 'Kenny' Klein, 62, was convicted April 6 on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, and is scheduled for sentencing on May 12. Kenneth Klein, the New Orleans Wiccan priest and folk singer convicted earlier this month on 20 counts of child pornography charges, had his sentencing postponed Thursday after filing a motion seeking a new trial. Criminal District Judge Byron C. Williams said he felt compelled to give state prosecutors time to respond in writing to the 11th-hour court filings by Klein's defense attorney Bradley Phillips.

