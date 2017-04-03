New Orleans Uber driver shoots at carjackers who jumped into vehicle, police say
Police said the ride-share service driver, 44, let a fare out at the corner of N. Telemachus and Bienville streets around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Two unknown men then jumped into his vehicle and forced him to drive, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|6 hr
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|15 hr
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC