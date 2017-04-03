New Orleans Uber driver shoots at car...

New Orleans Uber driver shoots at carjackers who jumped into vehicle, police say

Police said the ride-share service driver, 44, let a fare out at the corner of N. Telemachus and Bienville streets around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Two unknown men then jumped into his vehicle and forced him to drive, police said.

