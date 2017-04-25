New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 15 hrs ago, titled New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
A monument to a deadly white-supremacist uprising in 1874 was removed under cover of darkness by workers in masks and bulletproof vests Monday as New Orleans joined the movement to take down symbols of the Confederacy and the Jim Crow South. The Liberty Place monument, a 35-foot granite obelisk that pays tribute to whites who tried to topple a biracial Reconstruction government installed in New Orleans after the Civil War, was taken away on a truck in pieces before daybreak after a few hours of work.
