New Orleans schoolgirl falls asleep on bus, later found wandering...

A New Orleans girl who fell asleep on the school bus Tuesday morning was later found wandering a street in Chalmette, where the bus driver had gone home after finishing his route and not noticing her, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said it did not book the unidentified bus driver with any crimes, but the St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

