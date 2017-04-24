New Orleans protesters launch last-di...

New Orleans protesters launch last-ditch effort to protect Confederate monuments

James Brousse plans to spend a good chunk of the next few weeks "protecting" New Orleans' Confederate monuments from impending demolition, and the 81-year-old has a message for police who will try to keep the peace: You can leave the snipers at home. Brousse, the commander of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans, is part of a group of about a dozen people who have stood vigil for the past week at three monuments honoring the Confederacy - landmarks that city leaders say are mostly out of touch with how most residents see their city.

