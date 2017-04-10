New Orleans photographer Jonathan Bachman a Pulitzer Prize finalist
New Orleans photographer Jonathan Bachman was named a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography this afternoon. Bachman's Reuters photo of Baton Rouge police officers confronting protester Ieshia Evans in the aftermath of the shooting of Alton Sterling became iconic on social media .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Mar 25
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC