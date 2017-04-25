New Orleans Mayor Unclear on Trump Admin Immigration Stance
The New Orleans Police Department can't serve as a civil deportation force, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Tuesday, but that doesn't mean his city doesn't want to work with the federal government to focus on violent criminals. "We're trying to sit down at the table, just eye-to-eye, and get on the same page," Landrieu told MSNBC's " Morning Joe " program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|11 hr
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Mon
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Sun
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 20
|Texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC