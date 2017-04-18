New Orleans man sentenced to 5 years on federal child pornography charge
A 34-year-old New Orleans man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison on a federal child-pornography charge after investigators searching the man's electronic devices found about 6,900 images and 885 videos of children, including some as young as a year old, engaged in sexually explicit behavior, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Joseph Rivera pleaded guilty last October to a one-count indictment charging him with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
