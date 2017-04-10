New Orleans man arrested for third DW...

New Orleans man arrested for third DWI in Lafourche Parish

Jarin Matuyo was arrested for his third drunk driving offense in Lafourche Parish on Sunday morning , the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said. A 33-year-old New Orleans man was arrested for his third drunk driving offense in Lafourche Parish on Sunday morning , the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said.

