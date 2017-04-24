New Orleans man arrested after officers find 34 grams of heroin in his home: NOPD
Vylandrus Dupree, 31, of New Orleans was arrested Wednesday after narcotics officers executing a search warrant found 35 grams of heroin in his home, according to the NOPD. A 31-year-old New Orleans man was arrested earlier this week after narcotics officers executing a search warrant found at least 34 grams of heroin in his home, according to the NOPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Jazz festival
|Thu
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC