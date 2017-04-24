New Orleans man arrested after officers find 34 grams of heroin in his home: NOPD

Vylandrus Dupree, 31, of New Orleans was arrested Wednesday after narcotics officers executing a search warrant found 35 grams of heroin in his home, according to the NOPD. A 31-year-old New Orleans man was arrested earlier this week after narcotics officers executing a search warrant found at least 34 grams of heroin in his home, according to the NOPD.

