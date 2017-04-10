New Orleans man accused in vicious beating, choking of 14-year-old relative
Lonnie Baker, 35, of New Orleans was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Tuesday with second-degree cruelty to juveniles in a March 11 attack on a 14-year-old female relative, according to an NOPD warrant for his arrest. A New Orleans man is accused of beating a 14-year-old female relative, punching her in the head until she blacked out and choking her while lifting her into the air, in what an NOPD arrest warrant describes as a brutal attack that left the girl with a chipped front tooth and abrasions and swelling to her forehead, among other injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|Leslie
|20,957
|New to Louisiana
|Wed
|Ljcwis63
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC