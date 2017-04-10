New Orleans man accused in vicious be...

New Orleans man accused in vicious beating, choking of 14-year-old relative

Read more: NOLA.com

Lonnie Baker, 35, of New Orleans was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Tuesday with second-degree cruelty to juveniles in a March 11 attack on a 14-year-old female relative, according to an NOPD warrant for his arrest. A New Orleans man is accused of beating a 14-year-old female relative, punching her in the head until she blacked out and choking her while lifting her into the air, in what an NOPD arrest warrant describes as a brutal attack that left the girl with a chipped front tooth and abrasions and swelling to her forehead, among other injuries.

New Orleans, LA

