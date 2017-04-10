New Orleans makes U.S. Post Office to...

New Orleans makes U.S. Post Office top dog bite city list

File Photo - New Orleans is among 40 cities that make up the U.S. postal services top 30 dog attack city rankings based on the number of incidents, according to the list released Tuesday . The number of U.S. postal workers attacked by dogs rose to 6,755 in 2016, according to the U.S. Postal service, an increase of 200 workers over the previous year.

