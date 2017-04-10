New Orleans makes U.S. Post Office top dog bite city list
File Photo - New Orleans is among 40 cities that make up the U.S. postal services top 30 dog attack city rankings based on the number of incidents, according to the list released Tuesday . The number of U.S. postal workers attacked by dogs rose to 6,755 in 2016, according to the U.S. Postal service, an increase of 200 workers over the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Louisiana
|58 min
|Ljcwis63
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 5
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Stephanie hayden ford
|Apr 3
|Guest
|1
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 28
|Baphomet
|38
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC