New Orleans jury deciding Wiccan priest's child pornography case

Kenneth Klein, 62, was arrested in March 2014 at his home on Carondelet Street, where Louisiana State Police agents said they seized a computer containing a trove of 20 pornographic videos featuring minor children engaging in explicit sexual activity. A New Orleans jury has begun deliberations in the trial of Kenneth "Kenny" Klein, the nationally known Wiccan priest and folk music performer from the Garden District facing 20 counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

